Royals move closer to crown but Copnor remain in hunt

POMPEY ROYALS made it seven wins out of seven but are still not home and dry in Portsmouth & District League division three.

Dave Chivers’ gang cannot shake off Copnor F.

But the two sides meet in the next round of fixtures.

Both chalked up 7-2 victories in their latest outings.

The Royals won all three doubles against Cowplain B as Chad Wainwright, Paul Tinsley, Jon Challacombe and Paul Chivers ran riot at Hilsea.

Dave Pitman and Will Garrett were the best visitors.

Copnor F also took the three late pairs against Craneswater Dandy.

Brian Elsegood and Mel Davis got the visitors off to a good start.

But their efforts were soon rubbed out by Gary Green, Dave Pink, Gary Wilton and Darren Harper.

Copnor Cuestars picked up an impressive 6-3 victory at Cowplain C.

Rio Smith, Ben Tillison and Will Forster all bagged a brace for the youngsters as they sealed the win.

Ray Axton and Dave Weedon lacked support as the basement boys slipped up for the sixth time.

Copnor A were the big hitters in the top flight, thumping Craneswater Q 8-1.

They are still hoping to grab the runners up spot behind a Craneswater A outfit who always have the edge on Scott Compton’s boys.

Steve Toms, Jon Sunderland, Mark Tillison and Lee Eden dominated before Aaron Brett and Nigel Ward stopped the clean sweep.

The leaders came from behind to pinch a 5-4 verdict against their R team.

Mike Talmondt and Rob Kirby held their nerve to win both.

Second-placed Cowplain trailed Portchester X 4-2 but turned the match around as they came out on top 5-4.

Gavin Mengham and Russ Linkhorn put them ahead.

But a quartet of Jason Tame, Neil Turp, Darren Inch and Matt James put the Castlemen ahead at the break.

However, it was a different story in the doubles.

Copnor D made up ground with a 5-4 win over leaders Bellair.

A Jay Jobber double edged the city side over the line.

John Morrison took both racks for the Havant squad.

Lee Harding and Dave Glover were best of the supporting cast.

Copnor B beat bottom side Leigh Park 6-3 but had to pot the final black in two frames.

Pete Rook, John Oldfield and Trevor Sanders enjoyed the rub of the green.

