Samuel breaks new ground to show his potential

SAMUEL LAXTON’s heart sank during this week’s Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League but his arms were raised in joy in his very next frame.

The 12-year-old, from Portsmouth, jawed a doubled red against defending champion Lewis Wilson for what would have been his highest break of 32.

And in his next match against his brother George, the runaway league leader compiled a 35.

Three days previously, Laxton finished fourth out of the eight bronze tour players in the Cuestars skills day at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club in front of new professional Billy Castle.

World Snooker coach and league organiser Tim Dunkley said: ‘Last month, I set Samuel the challenge of beating his highest break before he makes his debut on the Cuestars south of England under-21 bronze tour here on Sunday, September 10.

‘I’m delighted for him. He did well at the skills day and proved he can compete at that level. If he puts the work in, he can do well next season.’

Harry Wilson won the second group to move up to third.

Thomas Sharp continued his unbeaten start to his league campaign by topping the third group for the second week running.

Owen Jenkins compiled a personal best 13 break but remained in 13th place with seven of the 20 weeks left.

Dean Russell is 20 points adrift of Laxton in second.

Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30 to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

The league runs throughout the summer as usual.

Week 13 group winners: Samuel Laxton, Harry Wilson, Thomas Sharp. Breaks: Samuel Laxton 35, 31, Harry Wilson 18, Owen Jenkins 13.