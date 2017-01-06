Sibley stars to make his mark with fine display

BEN SIBLEY won his round-robin group for the first time in the fourth week of the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League.

The 14-year-old climbed to fifth place in the rankings.

League-leader Callum White knocked in the day’s highest break of 19.

That was enough to beat his sister Chloe who managed a 16 break as she also showed her quality.

Callum won the top group to extend his advantage over Lewis Wilson to four points.

The leader has been in excellent form after his first Cuestars south of England under-21 bronze tour tournament win last year.

Young prospect Billy Reid increased his highest break to six and newcomer Dean Russell made a personal best 10 break.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

He said: ‘The south coast has become a hotbed for junior snooker and I’m keen to help the next generation progress to regional and national events.’

Interested players are urged to ring the club on (023) 9225 6808, message their facebook page or email timdunkleysnookercoach@ gmail.com to register.