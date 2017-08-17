Starring role for Zak

Have your say

A MEMBER of the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior League was voted man of the match on his debut for the Hampshire Youth pool team.

Zak Truscott won two of his four frames as the county side were beaten by Sussex in Brighton.

Back on the 12ft tables, the 13-year-old lost all three matches in the week-16 action.

Dean Russell strengthened his case for the runner-up spot behind champion-elect Samuel Laxton by winning the top group.

He has a one-point advantage over Harry Wilson with four weeks left.

Owen Jenkins climbed to 12th after topping the second group.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday. The league runs throughout the summer.

Week 16 group winners: Dean Russell, Owen Jenkins.

Breaks: Harry Wilson 18, Dean Russell 16.