Talented youngsters congratulated by experienced potters

Alex Dunkley and Mike Talmondt were both on hand to congratulate three young potters celebrating their highest breaks.

The pair were practising separately in Waterlooville Sports Bar while a remarkable Wednesday Junior League session was in progress and took time out to pose with the lads.

Zak Truscott knocked in his highest break of 28 against Thomas Sharp.

Dean Russell then increased his personal best to 23 against Truscott.

And Owen Jenkins recorded a new high of 17 against Lennox Anderson.

Defending champion Samuel Laxton extended his division one lead to three points over Truscott and Russell, who are tied in second place.

Lewis Wilson heads division two and Kris Drozdovas climbed to the top of division three.

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson leads the Monday Junior League by two points from his brother Lewis.