Talmondt earns prize purse after Havant marathon

Have your say

Portsmouth snooker champion Mike Talmondt collected £100 prize money after a marathon day on the Cuestars South of England Championship Tour.

It was eight minutes past midnight when the 44-year-old shook Ryan Mears’ hand after a 2-0 defeat in the final of the third leg at Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant.

Aldershot hotshot Mears broke the back of the first frame with a run of 38 but it was 20 minutes later before his opponent finally conceded after a titanic safety battle.

And the 28-year-old rankings leader wrapped up the next with a break of 49.

A massive entry of 48 meant a long and exhausting day for organisers and players.

Talmondt had beaten 11-year-old Oliver Sykes (Chandlers Ford) 2-1 in the last-four with runs of 81 and 75.

Gosport’s former English under-18 champion Mark Lloyd, who recorded a 100 break in the group stages, pocketed £50 after losing 2-1 to Mears in the second semi-final.

A day after his 14th birthday, Havant teenager Jamie Wilson reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

Wilson had a fine 2-0 victory over former Welsh international Callum Lloyd, who was runner-up in the second leg – and beat Cuestars Gold Tour rankings leader Anthony Rice (Fordingbridge) 2-1 in the last 16.

Wilson had a 62 break in the group stages and a 67 in a 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Sykes.

Current English under-14 champion Olly Gibbs, also from Gosport, was knocked out 2-0 by Talmondt in the last 16.

Callum White and Chloe White, from Havant, along with Fareham’s James Budd and Portsmouth’s Elliott Weston were also involved in the group stages.

However, they were unable to progress in the tournament.