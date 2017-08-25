Thomas sharpens his potting skills

Have your say

Thomas Sharp rose to the challenge of compiling a 20 break prior to making his debut on the regional circuit.

The 12-year-old, from Portsmouth, exactly met his target by knocking in a six-ball run against newcomer Harley Rogers in week 17 of the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior League.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley, who runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday, said: ‘I’m delighted for Thomas.

‘I set him a target and he responded in the best way possible.

‘He has been working hard on a new stance and new cue action and has now proved he is ready to compete on the Cuestars South of England Under-21 Bronze Tour, which starts in a fortnight.’

Meanwhile, champion-elect Samuel Laxton won his 50th frame of the season – against his younger brother George – after earlier recording the day’s highest break of 27.

Following next week’s matches, the league splits into two divisions.

A new league starts on September 20.

Names are now being taken for a proposed Monday junior league to run at the same time using the same format.

Elsewhere, former England under-18 champion Mark Lloyd pocketed £50 for reaching the quarter-finals of the MIUS Cup at the South West Snooker Academy, Gloucester.

The 17-year-old, from Gosport, lost 4-1 to Birmingham’s Hamim Hussain.

The high-quality event for under-18s attracted entries from as far away as Belgium and Hong Kong.

Week 17 group winners: Samuel Laxton, Callum White, Thomas Sharp. Breaks: Samuel Laxton 27, Thomas Sharp 20 (PB), Callum White 16, Zak Truscott 16, Harry Wilson 15, Lennox Anderson 9 (PB), Harley Rogers 6 (PB)