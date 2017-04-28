Title win is ‘amazing’ feeling for Lewis Wilson

LEWIS WILSON secured the division one title in the inaugural Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League with an unbeaten run in the final week’s matches.

The 11-year-old, from Havant, whose high break is 22, was the only ever-present player.

He described it as an ‘amazing’ feeling to claim his first winner’s trophy.

Elsewhere, Zak Truscott was crowned the division two champion.

The 13-year-old said doing so well in his first snooker competition was ‘brilliant’.

Dean Russell pipped Harry Wilson for the runner-up spot in the top flight on frames won.

While Jack Bover did the same to Billy Reid in the second tier.

League organiser Tim Dunkley, a World Snooker coach, has been really happy with the new league.

The future is bright and it is proving a great way of developing young players for the future.

He said: ‘We have been bowled over by the success of this new league.

‘Most of the lads had never played in a competition before and they have all improved, not only in the standard of their play but in their knowledge of the rules and the table etiquette.

‘The aim now is get some of them ready to compete on the Cuestars regional junior circuit next season.

‘It’s been a pleasure working with them and seeing them develop. But this is just the beginning.

Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

A new 20-week league kicks off next Wednesday.

Complete beginners are welcome from the age of seven upwards.