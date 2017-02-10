Trio set new bests

THREE personal best breaks in the week-nine action highlighted the progress made by the new generation of young potters in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League.

Zak Truscott, 13, kicked off a high scoring evening with a 14 followed later by a 15 against nine-year-old George Laxton, who chalked up an 11 in the same match.

And Jack Bover, 13, upped his best to 13 against Harry Aldrich.

But the day’s highest break was recorded by league-leader Jamie Wilson, 13, a veteran of the junior snooker circuit, who managed a 50 against Dean Russell.

Samuel Laxton extended his unbeaten run since joining the league to 12 matches.

Elsewhere, Wilson won two of his three round-robin matches and chalked up a 50 in the sixth leg of the Cuestars south of England under-21 gold tour at Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant.

But he missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages on a tiebreak.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England Under-18 snooker champion Mark Lloyd extended his lead on the Cuestars south of England under-21 gold tour with another success.

The 17-year-old, from Gosport, collected his third winner’s trophy of the season after beating Bradley Cowdroy 2-0 in the final of the sixth leg at Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant.

Lloyd said: ‘When you play in the bigger events, you’ve got to sharpen up otherwise you’re going to get punished.

‘You have to dig deep because you get players who can actually play.’

– tim dunkley