Wainwright double helps Royals shock leaders

Pompey Royals ended the winning streak being enjoyed by Portsmouth & District League division two leaders Craneswater Q.

However, the Southsea outfit are still well clear at the top following their 5-4 defeat.

The Royals led 4-2 at the break – then Chad Wainwright clinched his second to take the glory.

Jamie Farrow kept it close with some fine potting.

North End were far happier after they nicked a win against Waterlooville B by the odd frame.

Shaun Hounsome was the top visitor but Mike Dorey and Ade Pledge pulled the bowlers through 5-4.

Pledge played a blinder to beat Steve Hughes in the opening exchanges.

Alexandra Bowls lost the first two at Copnor B but soon hit back to pinch a 5-4 result.

Pete Rook and Derek Foster battled through in their singles before fading as Matt Sheath and Dave Harfield took charge. Phil Ledington won two racks for the home side in another strong performance.

Craneswater A have the Indian sign over Copnor A for some time.

Their latest tussle saw them register a comfortable 6-3 victory.

Mike Talmondt ran in a break of 46 but the best work was put in by Colin Rowe and skipper Andy Boulton who bagged a brace apiece. Aaron Brett’s double gave Craneswater Z a narrow 5-4 success against Portchester X at Highland Road.

Matt James and Charlie Cripps were the top cueists for the Portchester outfit – winning four between them.

It’s still neck and neck between Leigh Park and Waterlooville C in division three.

Both waltzed to 7-2 triumphs in the latest round.

Leigh Park disposed of Al’s Club at Dunsbury Way.

Bill Parsons, again, showed he is far too good for this standard as he racked up two frames.

Dean Bates, Steve Scott and Ian Fleming repeated the dose as the visitors crumbled in the pairs session.

Waterlooville bagged their lion’s share at Cowplain B.

And it was the same pattern – as Ray Steere and Will Garrett kept the score down in the singles before disaster followed.

The quartet of Darren Harper, Dave Pink, Gary Green and Barry Wooley chalked up their doubles.

Rob Dandy had to thank his Craneswater Dandy team-mates as they salvaged a 6-3 home win against struggling Cowplain Misfits in the third tier.

Ioan Moon, Brian Elsegood and Nick Hutton did well to bale their skipper out after he lost both.

Ian Shuttle kept the basement from a worse fate.