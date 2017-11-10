Ward and Wilson help Waterlooville step up a gear

Have your say

WATERLOOVILLE A stepped up a gear at the top of Portsmouth & District League division one.

Craneswater Z were thrashed 11-1 on their own tables.

Nigel Ward was the star turn with breaks of 76 and 67.

Young Jamie Wilson was also on song with a fine 59 break.

Sam Tindall and Emma Bonney helped to complete the rout.

Ade Binding put an early frame on the board for the Southsea outfit.

Bellair gave defending champions Craneswater a fright at Havant.

Greg Jones was at the top of his game with a visit of 55.

Tony May made a 38 and Steve Whitney had a break of 42 as they did well.

Rob Kirby and Andy Boulton then restored order to make it 7-5.

Craneswater R and Portchester X drew 6-6.

Martin Richardson and John Peers were on target for the home side while Darren Inch and Matt James replied.

Cowplain Z edged a 7-5 win at home to Leigh Park A.

Dan Compton fought a losing battle as Copnor A were beaten 7-5 by Emsworth who stay third.

Nick Fegan, Tommy O’Neil and Gavin Mengham, with a 43, were too good for the Copnor side.

Post Office are top of division two and won 7-5 at Waterlooville Allstars.

Matt Paffett, Tom Sproates and Kevin Harding showed their class but Chloe White and Pascal Richard made a fight of it to stay near the top.

Waterlooville D were on form at Pompey Royals and came away 8-4 winners.

Andy Pycoft, Barry Wooley and Gary Wilton all won.

Craneswater Q stayed in touch of the top two with an 8-4 win at Emsworth Originals.

Leon Kelley and Ian Russell, with a 31, provided the key contributions.

Copnor Xcels lost 10-2 to visiting Gas. Terry Fuggle made a 31.

Copnor E beat their D team. They won three on the black ball as Derek Foster and John Wyatt bagged a brace apiece.

Dave Harfield grabbed the only double to give Alexandra Bowls a 7-5 win over Craneswater Dandy.

It was enough to keep bowlers at the top of division three.

Waterlooville D moved a little closer after an 8-4 success over Broadoak.

Craig Skeggs and Glen Gresham went through unscathed for the Aston Road gang.

Al’s Club clocked up a 9-3 win on their travels at Cowplain B. Trevor Sanders, Gary Linter and Colin Archer got the job done.

Cowplain Misfits gained a 4-2 lead against Leigh Park B. However, Dave Easterbrook, Dave Riddell and skipper Colin Ricketts hit back to win it 7-5.

North End Bowls lost to Waterlooville B with Keith Neil, Shaun Hounsome and Nathan Hickley on song for a 9-3 win.