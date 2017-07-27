Watson helps ensure Waterlooville move top

Have your say

PHIL WATSON hit a 50 break to hoist Waterlooville C to the Portsmouth & District League division three summit.

Bottom-of-the-table team Cowplain Misfits were beaten 8-1 at Aston Road.

Rob Derry and Gary Green also potted well.

It was only a frame from the consistent Dave Weedon which stopped a whitewash.

Leaders Leigh Park fared well at Cowplain B with a handy 6-3 success.

Dave Riddell ended his lean spell with a brace, then Colin Ricketts fired a 28 break to get a win.

Steve Scott and Bill Parsons followed suit as they both also claimed success for the victors.

Ray Steere was the pick of the home cueists.

Mel Davis won both for Craneswater Dandy but they were pipped 5-4 again as Nathan Byng grabbed the spotlight for the team at Al’s Club.

Craneswater A enjoyed a 7-2 triumph over Waterlooville A at Southsea.

Steve Wilson and Gavin Mengham both won in the singles for the Waterlooville outfit.

Then the home side enjoyed three in the doubles for an emphatic victory.

Pedro Ferguson led the way with a strong break of 44.

Chris Bishop did well and Andy Boulton recorded two 36 breaks for the victors.

Colin Rowe made no mistakes throughout as well to help Craneswater fire their way to a commanding success.

Copnor A trailed 4-2 at home to Portchester X.

But they bounced back in good style to pinch a 5-4 win which was a good turnaround for them.

Jason Tame, Ashley Bendall, Mark Kingswell and Matt James did well for the Castlemen of Portchester.

Mark Tillison and Mick Hall won second racks and take the glory.

Craneswater R were relieved to break their duck with a well-earned 5-4 against their Z team.

Mark Donnelly and Liam Melia were both on form with two to rub out a double from Charlie Gardner.

Copnor B are doing fine and were too clever for North End Bowls beating them 7-2.

John Oldfield and Paul Harvey rode their luck with two frames on the black ball, Derek Foster and Norman Bradfield were also on the scoresheet.

Richard Jones and Ade Pledge managed to keep the score down.

Pompey Royals went one better, thrashing Alexandra 8-1 at Hilsea.

Paul Chivers was the star turn, running in a 34 towards his double.

Paul Tinsley, Chad Wainwright, Jon Challacombe and the long-serving Dave Chivers all cruised through.

Steve Hughes had a run of 51 for Waterlooville B but it did not stop top-of-the-table Craneswater Q from a comfortable 6-3 gain.

Leon Kelley, Jamie Farrow and skipper Lee Paice all put in top class performances.