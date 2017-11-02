White conquers world champion

Have your say

CHLOE WHITE defeated the women’s world junior champion to retain her Eden Masters under-21 title in Gloucester.

The 16-year-old, from Havant, edged Londoner Emma Parker 3-2 in a lengthy final at the South West Snooker Academy.

Cuestars silver tour player White, who is based at Waterlooville Sports Bar, had beaten Claire Edginton (West Yorks) 2-0 in the last-eight.

She then had a closer contest in the semi-finals against Leeds potter Shannon Metcalf.

White had to keep her cool and she took the victory 2-1 to make the final before going on to lift the trophy.

In the group stages of the main event, she saw off Ireland’s Ronda Sheldreck 3-0 and lost 3-0 to former world number one Maria Catalano to qualify for the last-16 knockout.

However, despite taking the last frame to the final pink, White lost 3-0 to world champion Ng On Yee, from Hong Kong.

It was a great experience for the youngster to take on the player who has top-class pedigree.

White, who is world number 35, said: ‘It was a successful weekend, reaching the last-16 in the main competition and having the chance to play Ng On Yee.

‘I feel grateful being able to play such talented players.

‘I’m over the moon to have won and I’m looking forward to upcoming events and hoping to win many more.’

White was defending the title she won with another impressive performance in Derby last season.

She was presented with her prize by Mandy Fisher, president of World Ladies Billiards and Snooker.

– Tim Dunkley