Wilson back from Malta to shine in league

JAMIE WILSON returned from reaching the plate final in the European Under-17 Open in Malta to win his group in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League.

Despite conceding a 30-point handicap start to all his opponents, the 13-year-old was undefeated and climbed to third place in the rankings.

The impressive display saw Wilson make breaks of 25, 23 and 21.

Harry Aldrich produced the result of the day by beating league-leader Callum White.

Harry’s brother Charlie picked up two victories for the first time.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

Week five group winners were Callum White, Jamie Wilson and Dean Russell.

Meanwhile, Chloe White warmed up for the Eden Women’s Masters at Cueball Derby this weekend with victory in the plate competition at Greenbaize Snooker Club, Bournemouth.

The 15-year-old, from Havant, suffered a shock group-stage exit in the fifth leg of the Cuestars south of England under-21 bronze tour, sponsored by Bells Decor.

Essex lad Thomas Saunders lost his first two matches and needed to beat Riley Ellis, the eventual tournament winner, and White, winner of the third leg in Swindon, to force a three-way play-off for the second qualifying spot.

Saunders produced the goods to beat the pair.

And he won a dramatic play-off against White and her brother Callum.

Chloe bounced back in the plate to beat Ally Pollard in the final.

Elsewhere, gold tour rankings leader Mark Lloyd, from Gosport, was knocked out 2-1 in his semi-final by 13-year-old Mickey Joyce.

The sixth leg of 10 is at Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant, on Sunday, February 5.

– TIM DUNKLEY