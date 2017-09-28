Wilson reaches maiden semi-final

Have your say

Jamie Wilson reached his maiden semi-final on the EASB Regional Junior Tour South.

The 13-year-old made a break of 53 during the opening leg on home tables at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Wilson progressed through his round-robin group and beat Bristol’s Aidan Murphy 2-1 in the last eight.

But the former English Under-14 Championship finalist lost 2-0 to Alex Clenshaw – the eventual winner – in the semi-final.

Harry Wilson, Jamie’s brother, also recorded a personal best 30 break in the Sunday night league.

The following day, Jamie Wilson made an undefeated start in the first week of Waterlooville’s new Monday Junior Snooker League.

Despite conceding a 40-point handicap start to all of his opponents, he won all five matches.

Four new personal-best breaks were recorded by the record-equalling 15-strong field for the second week of the Wednesday Junior League.

Dean Russell led the way with a 21 against defending champion Samuel Laxton – but lost the frame.

However, the Cuestars Bronze Tour potter still won the top group.

Russell leads division one by one point from Zak Truscott, who chalked up a fine win against Laxton.

Owen Jenkins, nine, won the third group after recording a personal-best 14 against Will Wilkinson.

Lennox Anderson increased his best to 11 and Kris Drozdovas upped his to nine en route to winning two matches for the first time.

Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.