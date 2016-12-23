Winning start just White for Callum

EIGHT young potters cued up for the inaugural match of the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League.

Callum White and Harry Aldrich won their round-robin groups to take an early lead in the 20-week campaign.

White made the top break of the opening round as he recorded 19.

Harry Wilson managed a 13 break.

Sessions for boys and girls aged seven to 19 are run every Wednesday, including over the holiday period, from 4.30-6.30pm by World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley.

He said: ‘The south coast has become a hotbed for junior snooker and I’m keen to help the next generation progress to regional and national events.’

Interested players are urged to ring the club on (023) 9225 6808, message their facebook page or email timdunkleysnookercoach@ gmail.com to register.