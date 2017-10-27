Work to do for Talmondt in pursuit for his fourth title

Have your say

portsmouth champion Mike Talmondt has his work cut out to clinch a record fourth straight Cuestars South of England Seniors Tour title.

The 44-year-old lost in the final of the second leg of the competition at Fareham Snooker Club.

Due to it being late in the day, he and former champion John Hunter agreed to a one-frame shootout.

Hunter opened with a 32 break and won on the yellow after Talmondt missed a great chance when he was on 17.

The Andover talent then moved top of the standings with the victory.

Talmondt climbed to fourth place after reaching the final.

He had previously made a quarter-final exit in the first leg of eight in Bournemouth last month.

The Portsmouth potter cruised through the group stages of the tournament in Fareham without dropping a frame.

Talmondt beat his Copnor club-mate Mark Tillison, 2-0 in the last eight, before disptaching Chis Rigby by the same score in the semi-finals.

Despite winning three of his five matches, Fareham’s Glenn Gresham missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages.