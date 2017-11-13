Southern National contenders revealed

Five course winners feature among the 17 entries for the totepool Southern National Handicap Chase at Fontwell Park on Sunday (2.05pm).

Coolking, Fergal Mael Duin, Gingili, Solstice Son and Wizards Bridge are all pencilled in for the gruelling 3m 3f test in West Sussex.

Neil Mulholland’s Doing Fine is the top-rated entry at 137, while Wizards Bridge is joined by Morney Wing and Rigadin De Beauchene on a mark of 119.

The latter, who hails from the yard of Venetia Williams, and Fergal O’Brien’s Alvarado are the oldest horses among the possibles at 12.

David Dennis has entered six-year-old Cyclop. While Bugsie Malone, Cresswell Breeze and Johnny Farrelly’s Gingili - a winner on the course in August - are seven.

Alongside Anthony Honeyball (Solstice Son, Cresswell Breeze) and Colin Tizzard (Fergal Mael Duin, Wizards Bridge), Charlie Longsdon is also double-handed.

Azure Fly, trained by Charlie Longsdon

The Chipping Norton trainer has has both Azure Fly and Killala Quay entered, while Mosspark is in the mix for Emma Lavelle.

Any horse arriving from David Pipe’s Pond House powerbase would have to be respected and he has Rathlin Rose - twice a winner at Sandown in the spring - in the mix.

The entries are completed by Dan Skelton’s Shelford, who has not been outside the first three in his six chase starts since finishing sixth in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in February.

A total of 115 horses have been entered across Sunday’s seven-race card, which begins with the toteplacepot Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at 12.20pm.

Shelford, trained by Dan Skelton

Gates open at 10.20am with the last race - the totepoolliveinfo.com Handicap Chase - off at 3.50pm. Click here for the full card. For more information and to buy tickets, visit fontwellpark.co.uk

Gingili, trained by Johnny Farrelly