Fareham Nomads swimmer Davies saves best form for nationals

JOE DAVIES recorded a lifetime best to place ninth in the 200m backstroke at the English National Championships.

The talented Fareham Nomads swimmer competed in the 13 to 14 age group and recorded a lifetime best of 2min 21.11sec to qualify fifth for the final of the 200m backstroke.

He then smashed his personal best time again in the final to place ninth in 2.20.86.

The backstroke specialist also swam well to finish 12th in the 100m backstroke in a time of 1.05.94.

It was the first time Davies competed at the Swim England championships, held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield this summer.

Head coach John Molyneaux said: ‘Joe should be really proud of how he has progressed this year.

‘It was great to see him improve while gaining racing experience competing against some of the best talent in the country.’

Fareham Nomads is a competitive swimming club and provides opportunities for swimmers from novice up to national standards.

