Heath successful in Easter meet with a haul of 19 medals

LOCKS HEATH grabbed a haul of medals and scores of personal bests were smashed in their latest swim meet.

They took part in Littlehampton’s Easter meet at Arun Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Despite competing on the hottest day of the year so far, Locks Heath swimmers were up for the challenge.

They scooped 10 gold medals, three silvers and six bronze prizes.

And 41 personal best records were broken.

Shannon Lamb was untouchable in the backstroke.

The 13-year-old won gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m events respectively.

Lamb also beat her personal-best time in the 50m event, stopping the clock at 34.09sec.

Ella Richardson-Fitt ended a three-year wait to land a goal medal.

After all of the hard work and countless hours in the water, she finally triumphed in the 200m individual medley.

She also won bronze in the 100m freestyle.

The butterfly is regarded as the hardest stroke in the sport.

But 12-year-old May Fletcher proved her class to land the 50m and 100m events.

Mary Edwards took the crowns in the 50m and 200m breaststroke and silvers in the 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.

Joshua Beaudro smashed six seconds off his 200m breaststroke best time, as well as winning the 100m backstroke.

Evelyn Hall clinched silver in the 50m backstroke.

Isabel Barbary won bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Nine-year-old Toby Ellis was competing in just his second meet.

But he managed to earn a third-placed finish in the 50 backstroke and was happy with his performance.