Jo Corben gets third Napier Trophy

JO CORBEN has picked up the Napier Trophy for the third time.

The Fareham Nomads swimmer took to the podium to pick up the impressive prize.

It is an award from Hampshire swimming management committee which is for the swimmer, or diver, who has accomplished the best single performance during the year.

Stewart Crowe, assistant coach at Fareham Nomads, nominated the backstroke swimmer following her success at the European Masters Swimming Championships 2016.

Corben set a new world masters record in the 45-to-49 age group for the 200m backstroke at the London Aquatic Centre in May last year.

Her time of 2min 24.06sec broke her own world record for the second time.

Crowe said: ‘We are delighted Jo has been recognised for her success.

‘Her hard work and commitment has paid off in the pool and we all look forward to what she will go on and achieve next.

‘Jo is one of only a few Hampshire swimmers to win the award three times.’

Pam Mattos, the Hampshire ASA president handed the trophy over at the county masters swimming championships.

Corben is very proud with the award.

She said: ‘I am thrilled and honoured to be awarded the Napier Trophy for the third time, joining some prestigious names from the past on such a historic award feels very special.’

