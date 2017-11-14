Locks Heath starlets take their Chance

Have your say

Locks Heath have enjoyed another successful visit to the Mountbatten Centre.

The squad tallied 99 swims in the Portsmouth First Chance meet at the end of last month.

And between them the talents achieved 49 personal bests and won 28 golds, along with 18 silver and bronze medals.

New club records were set by Grace Goddard, 12, in the 100m freestyle, Juliet Jarvie, 14, in the 100m breaststroke and Jan Stoop, 14, in the 50m butterfly.

Meanwhile, a number of starlets secured Hampshire qualifying times.

Ella Richardson–Fitt made the grade in the 50m backstroke, Mia Day in the 200m individual medley, Goddard in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley, Stoop in the 50m butterfly and Finlay Norris in both his 50m butterfly and 200m individual medley.