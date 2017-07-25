Nomads produce masterclass to seal superb medal haul

Have your say

FAREHAM NOMADS put in a masterful effort at the British Swimming Masters Long Course Championships.

Jo Corben, Noémie Plumridge, Emma Miles, Tony Corben and Andy Green all raced well in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Jo smashed her own British record by 0.5 seconds in the 50m backstroke event to win gold in the 45-to-49 age category.

She took gold in the 100m backstroke and another gold medal in the 200m back.

Noémie recorded lifetime bests to take gold in the 50m butterfly and fourth in the 100m butterfly in the 30-34 age category.

She also claimed fourth in the 100m freestyle and fifth in the 200m butterfly at the Championships.

Emma, swimming for the Royal Navy, beat her personal best by more than a minute in the 1,500m freestyle to take gold in the 25-to-29 age category.

She also finished fourth place in the 100m backstroke, fifth in a best time in 400m free and eighth in 200m free.

Tony completed his first 200m fly since neck surgery and picked up a bronze, finished fourth in the 55-to-59 100m butterfly and sixth in the 50m butterfly.

Andy took three seconds off his personal best in the 200m breaststroke and 200m freestyle, as well as setting new bests in the 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle in the 45-to-49 age group.

Committee member and volunteer coach Martin Bennell won six gold medals and set a new British Masters record in the 40-to-44 50m breaststroke.

Nomads head coach John Molyneaux said: ‘All their hard work is paying off and I really look forward to seeing what they achieve at the World Masters Swimming Championships in Budapest this summer.’