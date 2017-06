Unfortunately due to adverse weather conditions there will be no play on the grass courts at Canoe Lake Leisure today.

Earlier this morning the quarter final matches were completed indoors and it is hoped that the semi-finals and finals of the Aegon Southsea Trophy will be played at Canoe Lake on the grass courts tomorrow.

The tournament organisers apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank spectators for their continued support.

There will be a further update tomorrow morning.