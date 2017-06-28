Aegon Southsea Trophy: Play suspended at Canoe Lake

There will be no play at Canoe Lake this morning.

The Aegon Southsea Trophy event has been moved indoors to complete the remaining round of 16 singles matches.

Rain overnight has left the grass courts in Southsea to wet to be played on and they need time to dry out.

The matches this morning, including Laura Robson who will resume her last-16 tie, will be played at Portsmouth Tennis Centre on the indoor courts.

Unfortunately, that means no capacity for the public to watch due to the change of venue.

If the weather improves and the grass courts dry out then the tournament will return to the Southsea facility.