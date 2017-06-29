Alexandrova serves up fine Aegon Southsea Trophy display

ANOTHER good performance from Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova saw her power into the semi-finals of the Aegon Southsea Trophy.

Her form has been very impressive in this tournament.

She started superbly on the grass on Tuesday, taking the first set against Laura Robson.

Then after a bit of time to adjust to the indoor courts at Portsmouth Tennis Centre she managed to hold off the British star’s response.

In the quarter-finals Alexandrova showed she has taken to the change of surface and beat American Julia Boserup 6-3, 7-5.

The Russian player was very happy with her form and especially her serve.

She said: ‘It was a good match, I played good and my opponent played good.

‘I had the better service so I think it helped me a lot.

‘Now I feel good, I got used to the surface and the courts, it was good.

Alexandrova’s form will certainly mean she has no concerns about facing number one seed Irina-Camelia Begu, who beat Andrea Petkovic 7-6, 6-4, in the semi-finals.

The Russian is hoping she can play again on the grass in Southsea with the semi-finals set for 11am today.

She added: ‘I played only one set on Tuesday and since then just rain all the time.

‘Hopefully we can still play some more on the grass. I hope so because I want to play on grass, maybe just one match.

‘It’s nobody’s fault about the weather, we can only wait and hope.’

The organisers had hoped for play on the grass in the afternoon yesterday after completing all the quarter-final singles matches.

They were aiming to get the semi-finals done but rain arrived to soak the courts again.