Alverstoke welcome bank holiday visitors from Sutton

ALVERSTOKE hosted a superb a fast tennis tournament.

Rain held off enough during the bank holiday weekend for a group of visitors from the Sutton club who were on tour.

Alverstoke Lawn Tennis Squash and Badminton Club (ALTSBC) did not need their indoor tennis court at all and a great time was had by players of all standards and ages from both clubs.

‘Players aged from eight to 70 were demonstrating the family fun of tennis.’ said Alverstoke chairman Tim Gully.

Ladies’ first team captain Angela Gill added: ‘It was great to see so many members of both clubs meeting and playing together for the first time.

‘It was a thoroughly enjoyable bank holiday afternoon of tennis.’

All the courts were in use during the afternoon and members of ALTSBC have been invited to go to Sutton next year.

Call 02392 583726 or email info@altsbc.co.uk for more details about the club.