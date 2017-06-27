Andrea Petkovic pleased to be in beautiful Aegon Southsea Trophy

A SUCCESSFUL grass court season is on the agenda for Andrea Petkovic.

The German tennis player is focusing on doing well in the Aegon Southsea Trophy.

Laura Robson had a hit on court in Southsea with Andrea Petkovic

She has good form having reached the semi-finals in Ilkley, in Yorkshire, last week and hopes to take that all the way to Wimbledon.

After arriving in Portsmouth on Sunday it has been quite hectic but the 29-year-old former Grand Slam semi-finalist is feeling strong.

She said: ‘I just came here on Sunday which is quite short notice but I feel fine.

‘I’m really looking forward to this tournament, it looks beautiful here.

‘I play Katie Boulter, I don’t know much about her, I’ve just heard of her, obviously she is a talented player from Great Britain, it will be a surprise I guess.

‘After this I am going to go to Wimbledon and hopefully do really well there.

‘Overall I feel really confident of the surface right now.’

The format of the Southsea event attracted Petkovic who felt it would suit her.

She added: ‘Eastbourne is a big draw and last year I won two rounds but it was really tough and I came quite tired to Wimbledon.

‘So I thought this could be a great thing here with just a 16 draw and some guaranteed matches, it’s not far from London, and more relaxed.’

Petkovic enjoyed a practice with Laura Robson on the Southsea grass courts at the spectacular venue created by Canoe Lake Leisure and is hoping good crowds will watch the matches.

She added: ‘I’m excited to see how many people it will bring out.

‘I had a practice with Laura, she has been in great shape, I feel like she is playing really well, hitting the ball well.

‘She is so talented, she can always do some damage.

‘Hopefully she can bring in some crowds and Katie Boulter is also British so I’m excited to see what happens.’