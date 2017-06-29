Andrea Petkovic: Portsmouth passion has made tournament great

ANDREA PETKOVIC was impressed with the passion shown by the tennis public in Portsmouth.

She enjoyed taking part in the Aegon Southsea Trophy even though the bad weather deprived of her any match action on the grass at Canoe Lake.

Victory in her first contest was indoors at Portsmouth Tennis Centre where she played superbly well to beat talented Great Britain youngster Katie Boulter.

She then lost in two hard-fought sets to Romanian top seed Irina-Camelia Begu who won 7-6, 6-4 at the same venue.

Petkovic said: ‘It’s very unfortunate with the weather because I feel like it could be a great tournament, or it is a great tournament.

‘Everybody is so involved and with so much passion behind it.

‘The first day when the weather was fine there was such a great crowd turnout so it’s very unfortunate with the weather but that is just higher powers you can’t control.

‘In London they didn’t play either, it was raining there as well so that made me feel okay.

‘I don’t want to say I’m glad I lost but now in London they are playing so I can go there and get a few hours on the grass courts because after all the main event is in London and Wimbledon so hopefully I can prepare for that.

‘I’ll go to London and practice on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then I should be fine.’

Begu, a member of the Romanian Fed Cup team who defeated the British team in April, was in top form in a fiery encounter in the opening match of the quarter-finals.

She’ll now be looking to get on the grass for the semi-final and final today if the weather is better.

Former world number nine Petkovic was encouraged by her form in the match between two of the tournament’s strongest players on paper.

The contest hinged on just some key points.

She added: ‘I thought it was a good match.

‘I was so close and so on the edge, I felt like it could have gone either way.

‘It was just a few points that made the difference and she played well.

‘I thought we were both playing well.

‘Generally I am happy with my game and it’s unfortunate that I lost, I really wanted to win but it was on the edge.

‘I’m taking good emotions and good positive thoughts from here and hopefully I will do better in Wimbledon then.

‘It should be fine, I think the weather is supposed to be better next week.’