Fourth win in a row as Warsash get bounce

WARSASH first team extended their lead in Portsmouth League men’s division one with a fourth successive win.

Their latest victory was emphatic against their second team colleagues as they took the match 4-0.

Reigning champions JEM Tennis Hamble kept their chances of retaining the title alive.

But only just as they had to battle very hard for a 5-4 win against Canoe Lake first team.

Stuart Grey and James Marsh were in good form for Canoe Lake.

They whitewashed JEM’s Andy Rogers and Steve Carter, not allowing them a single game.

James Mack and Mark Turl levelled the match by winning their first rubber for JEM and they then went on to beat Grey and Marsh in straight sets.

That left Rogers and Carter needing to win just one set to claim the winning draw points and two for all three points.

They succeeded in the first objective but then lost the next two sets, allowing Canoe Lake to claim the draw and with it a point.

Portsmouth Tennis Academy (PTA) and Priory both maintained their challenges at the top of division two.

PTA scored a convincing 4-0 win over Ryde Lawn seconds while Priory recorded victory over Canoe Lake seconds.

Avenue thirds beat Avenue seconds 3-1. Mark Boylett and Charlie Mason were the heroes for the winners.

They won both their rubbers in straight sets.

Phil Broad and Andy Gilliatt added a further rubber.

Ryde Lawn thirds beat JEM Tennis Hamble seconds 3-1 in division three.

Jon Brown and Matt Olive shone for Ryde, while Milo Ash and Stuart Brett added a third rubber.

Ryde Mead mixed firsts got a winning draw against Lee. Martin James and Patsy Scarborough won both their rubbers for Lee.

The third division match between Seacourt and Avenue fourth team was another to end with the rubbers shared 2-2 and the sets 5-5.

Caroline MacDowell and Mark McCurrugh won both their rubbers for Seacourt. Their 6-1, 6-1 win over Nick Castle and Claire Bowness proved decisive as they won the game by five games on countback.

Rowlands Castle ladies scored an impressive 4-0 win against David Lloyd, while Southsea seconds beat Avenue thirds 4-0 in division four.

Avenue firsts shocked Ryde Lawn firsts in the midweek masters league.

Neil Crawford and Jackie Edney beat Ron Sleap and Christine Harrison in the mixed rubbers, while Crawford teamed up with Rob Mort to beat Sleap and Jonathan Cook.

With rubbers shared 2-2 and sets 5-5 Avenue edged the winning draw on points 39-34.

Lee ladies beat Avenue 3-1 and Warsash ladies beat Chichester 4-0.