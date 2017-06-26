Laura Robson looking forward to Aegon Southsea Trophy

Laura Robson is excited about playing in Southsea as she steps up her Wimbledon build-up.

She will face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Aegon Southsea Trophy.

The tournament starts tomorrow at Canoe Lake and finishes on Friday.

Robson was at the draw this evening and is excited to be taking part.

She said: ‘I’m happy to be here.

‘The courts are really great this week, so hopefully the weather holds up and we will actually get to use them.’

Robson’s Russian opponent reached the last 64 of the French Open on clay and is seeded four at Southsea.

Katie Boulter, from Leicester, will take on German Andrea Petkovic in the first round.

The top seed for the tournament is Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

She faces Xinyun Han in the round of 16.

Canoe Lake Leisure, host for the tournament, is a philanthropic community project set up in 2014 to safeguard the future of 12 natural grass courts which had been open to public for over 100 years.

The project has added a new pavilion to the site which will be opened for the first time during the tournament.

Access to the Aegon Southsea Trophy is free to spectators.