Robson to compete in Aegon Southsea Trophy

Former Wimbledon junior champion Laura Robson has been awarded a wild card for the Aegon Southsea Trophy, which begins at Canoe Lake on Tuesday.

Fellow British talent Katie Boulter will also feature in the inaugural tournament that will climax next Friday. Following a series of injury time-outs, London-based Robson is finding her form again.

She clinched a singles title on the ITF Pro Circuit in Japan in May and then joined forces with Jocelyn Rae to finish runners-up in the doubles at the Aegon Open Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Boulter has also been handed a wild card to the exciting new Portsmouth event.

The 20-year-old, from Leicester, is one of a promising crop of Brits coming through in the women’s game.

Also enjoying success in Japan, she finished runner-up to Robson at the tournament in Kurume and reached the last 16 of the Aegon Manchester Trophy.

Both players have also been awarded wild cards for the main draw at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, July 3.

Aegon Southsea Trophy tournament director Julie Piper said: ‘It’s fantastic we have two great British talents to add to the list of international players taking to the grass courts at Canoe Lake next week.

‘This is a unique event in a stunning location and gives the public a chance to watch world-class tennis completely free of charge.

‘We encourage as many people to come along as possible and provide some home support for Laura and Katie.’

Access to the Aegon Southsea Trophy is free to spectators.

