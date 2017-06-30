Southsea success perfect for Tatjana Maria

TATJANA MARIA produced a dominant performance to win the Aegon Southsea Trophy.

The German star beat Romanian top seed Irina-Camelia Begu in the final 6-2, 6-2 on the grass court at Canoe Lake.

The sunshine arrived in time to make it a perfect final day of play after a tough week due to rain.

A fantastic display of grass-court tennis from Maria saw her break twice in each set to claim the victory.

After really embracing the inaugural tournament, it was great for her to lift the trophy.

She said: ‘It was a perfect day with a lot of people watching so it was nice. This was perfect.

‘Every tournament we win is special and we are all proud of it.

‘I’m proud to win on grass this tournament because it was a strong one. I was not expecting this at all so I’m really proud.’

Maria and Begu won their semi-finals also yesterday.

