Tatjana Maria gaining confidence from Aegon Southsea Trophy

THE bad weather certainly hasn’t knocked German player Tatjana Maria out of her stride.

She has completed two excellent wins in the Aegon Southsea Trophy and is thoroughly enjoying her time in Portsmouth.

Her crushing success over Japanese player Nao Hibino was completed in quick time on the grass on Tuesday morning.

Then yesterday indoors at Portsmouth Tennis Centre the world number 93 beat American Jennifer Brady 7-6, 6-3.

Both players came into the match with good wins under their belt so it looked like it would be a close contest.

That certainly proved the case with a huge battle in the first set.

Maria took that with a good performance in the tiebreak and she was then able to get the quarter-final clash finished in her favour.

She said: ‘It was a really tough match because we were both serving really well, especially in the first set.

‘The tiebreak was making the difference so I was happy I could win the first set and I’m happy also with my performance for the whole match.

‘It gives me confidence, I mean it was indoors on hard courts, it’s a different surface but still, every win gives you confidence.

‘I hope I can keep going and I will try to do my best for the next game.’

Maria will take on Russian Evgeniya Rodina in the semi-finals after she beat Japan’s Kurumi Nara 6-4, 6-4.

The German has been very impressed with the Southsea tournament and won’t let the bad weather impact on her feelings.

She praised the amazing Canoe Lake facilities.

‘We started pretty well the week, it was nice weather on Monday and we could practice well,’ Maria added.

‘I was lucky on Tuesday, I played my match on the grass court.

‘Now we are a little bit unlucky with the rain but okay for everybody it is the same so we cannot change it.

‘I was playing pretty good my match on grass, I was solid from the beginning to the end.

‘It was a good match of mine and I was happy with my performance.

‘It’s a really nice tournament here outside.

‘The food is good and the courts, the people who organise the tournament are really nice. If we could stay here it would be perfect.’

Maria didn’t find it difficult to change up to playing indoors against Brady.

And her feelings are that the players will cope fine if they play semi-finals and final on the same day.

She added: ‘Actually the hard courts are not so bad.

‘It is a little bit the same style as on grass. It is different to run for sure but it is still the same kind of game.

‘We have to play anyway two matches in one day so we have to play it. We are all ready to go.’