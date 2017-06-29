Video: Ekaterina Alexandrova: Tough to switch courts but I’m happy

RUSSIAN Ekaterina Alexandrova was happy to get over the line in a tough three-set match against Laura Robson.

The two players had to deal with difficult circumstances because of the bad weather this week.

Ekaterina Alexandrova. Picture: Chloe Knott

They played the first set on grass on Tuesday which Alexandrova won 6-4.

Then they moved indoors at Portsmouth Tennis Centre when play resumed a day later.

Alexandrova found the grass court was really good in Southsea at Canoe Lake.

But she didn’t get on quite so well at first when they switched indoors.

Robson took the next set before Alexandrova managed to adapt and battle to get the victory from there.

She said: ‘It was a pretty tough match because we started on Tuesday and then stopped, then played on a different surface.

‘So it was tough but I’m happy I won.

‘We will see now what happens in the next match.

‘I prefer grass because it’s much faster than this surface.

‘I have never played before on this court.

‘The second set was pretty bad because of so many mistakes from my side but she is a very good player.

‘It was tough but I think it was a great match.’

Alexandrova will be hoping the bad weather gives way to the sunshine again quickly.

She much preferred playing out on the grass in Southsea and hopes to be back on there soon.

‘I think it was easier when we first started because I prefer grass and outdoor not indoor tennis,’ she added.

‘It was better for me. I hope we can get back on the grass, I don’t want to play all the tournament indoors.

‘We will see how it works in my next match.

‘I hope I can take confidence from this win.’

Meanwhile, British youngster Katie Boulter lost 6-2, 6-2 to German Andrea Petkovic who is looking in fantastic form.