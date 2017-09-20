Unbeaten season rewards dedication of founder members

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH FURY are celebrating a spectacular unbeaten season with the same players who created the team in 1992 remaining their driving force.

They lifted the SABA division two title and won the intermediate cup.

Their success has been achieved with the same players who created the team in 1992 remaining their driving force.

This isn’t the first time the Fury have been unbeaten for a season – they also achieved it a decade ago.

The team was originally founded by Andrew Goodale, Steve Ware and James Harris as teenagers.

Now 25 years on Goodale and Ware are still at training each week and continue to run the team.

Stability has been something the team has never been short of.

Goodale’s younger brother, Paul, joined the team in 1994 and played an integral part in the success last season.

The Goodale brothers along with Ware have been the core of the team ever since.

Ian McEvoy, Simon Foote, Tim Arnold, and Josie Williams-Fyne have all been part of the team for many years.

They have all had plenty of memorable moments together, with Foote once scoring by launching the ball the entire length of the court, for it to go straight in the basket at the other end.

The Fury has been a big part of the local community.

With many of the players on the team with at least 15 years of experience, it’s now up to Goodale and Ware to find a balance of youth and experience.

The Fury are heading in to their 26th season as a team, and have been unbeaten for 18 months.

Now promoted to division one they will be facing their toughest challenge yet to maintain their streak.

– Tom Bonnett