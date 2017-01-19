UPDATE: Gosport sailor Alex Thomson finishes second in Vendée Globe

GOSPORT sailing legend Alex Thomson has finished second in the Vendée Globe race.

The 42-year-old, based in the town, was 104 nautical miles behind Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac’h as the Frenchman crossed the finishing line at Les Sables d’Olonne.

Yesterday Thomson admitted his chances of winning the title were slim.

Alex said for several days he has been battling problems with the wind instruments on his 60ft race boat Hugo Boss and he had not slept for two days.

Speaking to the Vendée Live show Alex said: ‘I don’t think I can catch Armel.

‘It might be possible to catch a few miles but it’s difficult for me at the moment.’

As previously reported, Alex broke a world record this week for the furthest distance travelled solo in 24 hours.