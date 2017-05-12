Waterlooville Z clinch a fifth victory to stay top

WATERLOOVILLE Z stretched their lead at the top of the Portsmouth & District Billiards League to seven points with their fifth-straight victory of the season against Craneswater R.

Emma Bonney was forced to give her opponent a 220 start, but she made it look easy in a string of 30-plus breaks to beat Liam Melia.

Harry Yard suffered a similar fate, as Nigel Ward registered a 40 and three 30s respectively.

Jim Frisbee and Andy White kept the score down for the Southsea gang, but Cliff Robbins and Chris Bishop restored the advantage to ensure Ville Z won 5-2.

Leigh Park were back on form and thrashed Craneswater A 5-2 at home to move joint-second in the table with their opponents.

Bill Parsons and Danny Lumsden gave the hosts a great start, beating Simon Petrie and Steve Cole respectively.

Tony Hansford hit back, but youngster Richie Burnett made it 3-1 with a narrow 150-142 success against Colin Rowe.

The last two games were shared as Pete Ferguson and Andy Boulton were rewarded for their patience.

Richard Williams and Ray Steere were the only Cowplain players to enjoy their jaunt to Copnor C.

The home side ran out 5-2 winners. Dave Lawrence, Barry Mihell, Danny Baldacchino and Phil Ledington made the home advantage count.

However, Ledington was given a tough time by Will Garrett in a close six-point win.

Peter Rook gave Copnor B a good start at Waterlooville A, but a couple of his team-mates then went down in close affairs.

John Oldfield lost by 10 against Chris Jeffery and Steve Wilson beat Norman Oldfield by nine. It was soon 2-2, however, as Derek Foster turned on the style.

But Jamie Wilson and Bill Phillips poured the pressure on for the hosts and won the last two, and the bonus point for a 5-2 triumph.

Portchester X celebrated a 5-2 success over Waterlooville C at Castle Street. Victory was never in doubt as Darren Inch, Matt James, Ashley Bendall and Mark Kingwell ruled the roost.

Gary Wilton and Ioan Moon put up some resistance by beating Andy Acey and Justin Andrews.

Nathan Hickley’s Waterlooville B rode their luck to beat Copnor A 5-2 at Aston Road

However, all three of the games could have gone the other way, with each involving tight finishes.

Steve Hughes beat Steve Toms by 11, Terry Hickley won by five and Mick Hall was nudged out by 14 at the hands of Ville’s skipper Nickley.

Ben Housome gave Scott Compton a hard time, but Kevin Harding and Mark Tillison bucked the trend to soften the blow for the Ashton Road side.