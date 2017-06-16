Wenches bidding for perfect birthday gift

Portsmouth Roller Wenches are hoping for a birthday treat when they face Oxford Roller Derby on Sunday at Havant Leisure Centre (1pm).

The Wenches celebrate their seven-year anniversary and have grown rapidly to now boast over 40 members.

They are currently ranked the 22nd best team in the UK and have ambitions of improving their position this season.

The Wenches play Derby for the first time in six years when both teams were still establishing themselves

The game in 2011 was a closely-fought affair and a great spectacle for the neutral.

But the Wenches proved too strong and took the spoils 112-76.

Since then, the two sides have grown significantly and increased the fire-power they possess.

Last season, Derby performed admirably in the league while Portsmouth have been taking time out to rebuild.

The Wenches’ A and B teams will meet Derby’s A and B sides respectively.

Portsmouth A captain Ulrike Roberts insists her team are in good shape going into the contest.

And she believes Oxford are in for a shock at Havant Leisure Centre.

Roberts said: ‘This is our time.

‘We have been training hard to get to this point and Oxford will not know what hit them.’

Wenches B have added plenty of new faces to their ranks.

Captain Zoe Diment feels her side can come out on top against Oxford B after a number of positive training sessions in the build-up to the match.

She said: ‘We are looking forward to hosting Oxford B.

‘Our team has changed considerably since our last ranking, with some new and exciting talent.

‘We’ve been working hard in practice and you will hopefully see our amazing spirit shine through.

‘Roller derby is fast, fun and a full-contact sport.

‘It combines athleticism, strategy, riotous rock ‘n’ roll attitude and spectacle that is unlike any other sport.

‘It can be played by both men and women but, excitingly, it is female dominated and continues to be one of the fastest growing women’s sports in the world.’

Tickets for the Wenches’ match can be purchased for £6 from portsmouthrollerwenches.com or available on the door for £8.