10 things to do in the run up to Christmas in Portsmouth and Southsea

As the countdown to Christmas begins, why not get into the festive spirit with these events around Portsmouth in the coming weeks?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Thursday, November 9, Gunwharf Quays’ lights switch-on.

Go along to Gunwharf for an evening of entertainment provided by Wave 105.

Nadine Coyle, one fifth of Girls Aloud, has been announced as the first act to appear. She’ll be performing her new single.

Stay for a jaw-dropping firework display along the waterfront to a musical soundtrack before making the most of being at Gunwharf and pick up some Christmas gifts at the premium outlet shops.

Entertainment starts from 6pm.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Friday, November 10, Southsea lights are switched on in Palmerston Road.

The shopping centre will be illuminated and festive fireworks will light up the autmn.

Entertainment will begin at 4pm.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Thursday, November 16 will see the lights switched on in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, always one of the city’s seasonal highlights.

Take a walk through a Bavarian-style Christmas market with festively-lit cabins selling a range of stocking-fillers, personalised gifts and treats for all ages.

The fun bgins at 4pm..

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18 TO TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

Saturday, November 18, to Tuesday, January 2, ice skating is coming to Portsmouth.

Skate on real ice in the heart of Portsmouth in front of the Guildhall. Moguls Alpine Cafe Bar will be open to skaters and non-skaters with the best bits of the Alps there for you to grab a drink, get warm and be merry this winter.

Open daily from 10.30am to 11pm with nine sessions throughout the day.

Visit iceskateportsmouth.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Cosham’s Christmas lights will be turned on Wednesday, November 22.

Entertainment will begin at 4pm, with fireworks and the lights being switched on shortly after.

.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Friday, December 1, Christmas Comedy at Spinnaker Tower.

TV regular Zoe Lyons will take to the stage along with Mock the Week’s Gary Delaney with Abi Roberts in support.

Why not make a night out of it and enjoy a festive set menu and a glass of fizz before the show. Bar opens at 7pm, with the comedy starting at 8pm.

Tickets: £15, and £32.50 including dinner.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 TO SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Also starting on December 1 and running until December 3, it’s the return of the Victorian Festival of Christmas at the Historic Dockyard.

Shop for festive treats, visit Father Christmas and his reindeer and listen to a choir sing carols to get you in the Christmas mood. Fagin’s Tavern is back in the Spiegeltent while Victorian street performers entertain you in the streets.

Open from 10am to 6pm, tickets are on sale at historicdockyard.co.uk.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Saturday, December 2, Portsmouth Christmas Fair at Portsmouth Cathedral.

Visit Father Christmas in his grotto and receive a special gift for children. There will be a free children’s entertainment show from 11.30pm to 12.30pm. There will also be Christmas decorations, jewellery and home-made cakes on sale.

Visitors can have a go at winning the tombola or raffle and have fun getting their faces painted.

Entry: 50p. Free entry for accompanied children.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2 TO SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Saturday, December 2 to 23, Enchanted Narnia at Gunwharf Quays.

Take an immersive walk through the land of Narnia based on the classic book, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted land and meet the characters that live there including Father Christmas.

Add to the magic of Christmas with a letter from Father Christmas delivered to your child for £7.

For tickets visit planetradio.co.uk.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Sunday, December 3, marks the 10th Anniversary of the UnbeatableCar Family Santa Fun Run on Southsea seafront.

Join thousands of runners raising money for the Portsmouth RNLI in the Believe and Achieve 5k and 10k Santa Fun Run.

Anyone can take part, so why not take the family along to enjoy a fun day out and really get into the Christmas spirit. Your furry four-legged friends can also take part in the Pudding Mile and Doggy Dash, where a free Santa suit will be available for the owner.

Do all three events to complete the Chimney Pot Challenge and receive a fourth medal at the end. Enter early to avoid disappointment.

Go to fitprorob.biz.