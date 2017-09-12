48 HOURS: Six top things to do on Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

GIG: Spike’s All-Star Band brings its hit-packed jukebox show to ‘Queen’s fifth man’ Spike Edney’s home town. Guests include Fish, Tony Hadley and Toyah.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 7pm.

COMEDY: Bench Theatre presents four one-act plays in one show by their own award-winning playwright Mark Wakeman, from romantic comedy to farce.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow to Sunday.

SING: Fancy singing? why not consider joining this rehearsal for the Solent Male Voice Choir which is on the look-out for new members. St Faith’s Church hall, Havant, tonight, 7.30-9.30pm.

PLAY: Do we control technology, or does it control us? Golem, from the 1927 troupe, is a 21st century dystopian fable blending live action with prerecorded animation.

Nuffield Southampton Theatre, today to Saturday.

DRAMA SCHOOL: Taught by professional actors and directors, The Groundlings Theatrical School, Centre of Excellence is holding junior and senior musical theatre classes. The first class is free. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, today 5-7pm, 7-9pm.

STROLL: There will be great views of Portchester castle and the upper reaches of Portsmouth Harbour on this regular walk along Stamshaw foreshore. Meet Buckland Community Centre today at 10.30am.