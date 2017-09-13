48 HOURS: Six top things to do on Wednesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 14

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

GIG: Singer/songwriter Lucy Spraggan rolls into town on the back of her latest successful album I Hope You Don’t Mind Me Writing.

Wedgewood Rooms, today, 8pm.

SHOW: Relive the passion and romance of this cult classic and celebrate the music of one of the biggest film soundtracks of all time. Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm.

ANTIQUES: BBC One’s ever-popular Sunday evening programme Antiques Roadshow is recorded in the Isle of Wight with specialists offering valuations. Osborne House, tomorrow, from 9.30am.

ROCKNEY: Still selling out venues all over the UK, Chas & Dave are as active as ever, recently releasing a live album/DVD Not Just Anuvver Beano, their first in more than a decade. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow 7.30pm.

WORLD MUSIC: Hard on the heels of their storming set at Wickham Festival in the summer, Glasgow-based Ímar, an Irish/Scottish/Manx quintet, are being tipped for great things in the next year. Forest Arts Centre, New Milton, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

DANCING: Try dancing the old-fashioned way. There’s 50/50 ballroom and sequence. Singles are always welcome. £2.50 includes tea and coffee. Community Centre, Sarisbury Green, today, 8-10pm.