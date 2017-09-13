Search

48 HOURS: Six top things to do on Wednesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 14

Lucy Spraggan is at the Wedge tonight
Mark My Words, by Bench Theatre

Mark My Words, it’s four new comedies in one night from The Bench’s award-winning writer

GIG: Singer/songwriter Lucy Spraggan rolls into town on the back of her latest successful album I Hope You Don’t Mind Me Writing.

Wedgewood Rooms, today, 8pm.

SHOW: Relive the passion and romance of this cult classic and celebrate the music of one of the biggest film soundtracks of all time. Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm.

ANTIQUES: BBC One’s ever-popular Sunday evening programme Antiques Roadshow is recorded in the Isle of Wight with specialists offering valuations. Osborne House, tomorrow, from 9.30am.

ROCKNEY: Still selling out venues all over the UK, Chas & Dave are as active as ever, recently releasing a live album/DVD Not Just Anuvver Beano, their first in more than a decade. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow 7.30pm.

WORLD MUSIC: Hard on the heels of their storming set at Wickham Festival in the summer, Glasgow-based Ímar, an Irish/Scottish/Manx quintet, are being tipped for great things in the next year. Forest Arts Centre, New Milton, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

DANCING: Try dancing the old-fashioned way. There’s 50/50 ballroom and sequence. Singles are always welcome. £2.50 includes tea and coffee. Community Centre, Sarisbury Green, today, 8-10pm.