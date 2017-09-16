72 HOURS: Six top things to do this weekend

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

FLYING HISTORY: Flight enthusiasts and the public are invited to Solent Airport at Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, to celebrate 100 years of flying at the site. Lee-on-the-Solent, Saturday, 10am-4pm

FESTIVAL: Head to Fratton for the third Fratton Family Festival which promises something for everyone with two music stages, food stalls, traders and dancers. Sunday, Fratton Road, 10am-4.30pm

BUILDING BLOCKS: The Science Centre and Planetarium is holding the Big Brick Challenge, a weekend filled with Lego. There are building workshops throughout. Winchester, Sat and Sun 10.30am-6pm

FILM: The mind-blowing visual trip of Ken Russell’s Tommy, the delirious adaptation of The Who’s rock opera, is shown on the pier that burned down while the movie was being made there. South Parade Pier, Saturday, 7.30pm

CRAFTS: Designer jewellery will feature at this month’s Crafts in the Tower exhibition at the Square Tower. Other designers, ceramicists and glassmakers will showcase their work. Old Portsmouth, Sunday 11am-4pm

LIFESTYLE: Enjoy the good things in life at the Portsmouth Vegan Festival. Explore more than 100 stalls, watch cookery demonstrations and hear talks from caterers.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 11am-5pm