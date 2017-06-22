A Day in The Life of The Beatles

TO coincide with the 50th anniversary of the release of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles will tour the UK this autumn, including Portsmouth in one of only six dates.

Described as ‘the next best thing to seeing The Beatles,’ by the Associated Press, Rain performs the full range of The Beatles’ discography live onstage, including the most complex and challenging songs that four-piece recorded in the studio but never performed for an audience.

In addition to the updated sets that include brand new LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, Rain will bring the Sgt. Pepper album to life in its entirety on the 2017 tour. The groundbreaking album saw The Beatles experimenting in the studio as never before, and was an instant critical and commercial hit on its release.

It remains the third best-selling album of all time in the UK, having sold more than 5m copies, only beaten by Queen and Abba’s greatest hits collections.

Together longer than The Beatles, Rain have mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting.

Along the way they have performed more than 300 shows on Broadway and had a run in the West End.

The new show has been a sell out, critically acclaimed success in the US. Entertainment Weekly says: ‘Just turn off your mind, relax and float downstream for a quick fix of nostalgic cheer!’ while the Los Angeles Times describes it as: ‘A two-hour homage to pop music’s most brilliant gem.’

Let Rain take you back with all of the songs from Sgt. Pepper’s along with all of your other Beatles favourites such as I Want to Hold Your Hand, Hard Day’s Night, Let It Be, Come Together, Hey Jude and more.

Rain – 50 Years Of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday, October 4. Doors 7pm. Tickets from £44.12 to £57 including booking fee and levy.

Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk or call 0844 847 2362.