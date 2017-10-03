A Victorian-inspired power revolution

Have your say

With their aviator goggles at the ready, Steampunk fashionistas turned the submarine museum at Gosport into a nautical-inspired adventure.

They dived into a world of nauticalia with a Victorian twist, as visitors discovered gadgets, gizmos and gin during the event last weekend.

Steampunk stalls in the submarine museum. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-202939006

Visitors experienced the fine art of tea duelling, saw a boutique fashion show and heard talks on Steampunk culture.

There was music too with Steampunk-inspired artists Captain of the Lost Waves, Victor and the Bully, Alice’s Night Circus and Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer.

Pictures: Keith Woodland

The KGB Innovations proprietor brushes Broc Taylor while his wife Sheila adjusts his waistcoat. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-202951006

Members of the Portsmouth Model Boat Display Team. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203015006

Liz and Dave Wilson from Poole. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203049006

Victor and The Bully on stage. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203101006

Victor and The Bully. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203113006

Some of the visitors to the Steampunk festival. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203137006