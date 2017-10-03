A Victorian-inspired power revolution

With their aviator goggles at the ready, Steampunk fashionistas turned the submarine museum at Gosport into a nautical-inspired adventure.
They dived into a world of nauticalia with a Victorian twist, as visitors discovered gadgets, gizmos and gin during the event last weekend.
Visitors experienced the fine art of tea duelling, saw a boutique fashion show and heard talks on Steampunk culture.
There was music too with Steampunk-inspired artists Captain of the Lost Waves, Victor and the Bully, Alice’s Night Circus and Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer.
Click here to discover more about the Steampunk counterculture.
Pictures: Keith Woodland
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.