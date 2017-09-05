Ancient Finchdean church will host exhibition from the very best artists

Have your say

Paintings, prints, photography, textile, ceramics, glass, metal and other 3D works will be on display at a very special church.

Preparations are well in hand for the inaugural art exhibition to be held at 11th century St Hubert’s Church, Finchdean, near Rowlands Castle, over the weekend of September 16 and 17.

Slipping into Winter by Polly Dutton

Artists include Ruth Barrett-Danes, Jon Barrett-Danes, Pippa Blake, Heather Bowring – and dozens more.

Deborah Richards, the artist organising the event, said: ‘This is a truly unique opportunity to see and acquire creative work – in all price brackets – in this wonderful setting with refreshments available too.

‘The artists have kindly dedicated their time and skill to assist with the fundraising for costly repairs required to restore this special church.’

Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will go towards supporting the work of The Idsworth Church Friends Trust.

South Downs Study by Pippa Blake

Visitors are invited to see a unique exhibition of artworks for sale, to be exhibited during just one weekend.

The postcode for St Hubert’s is PO8 0BE.

Made of Stone and Flint by June Heap

Lichen on Rust by Alison Sandiman

Idsworth Stream III by Deborah Richards

Glass by Karen Ongley Snook

Chickens by Jon Barrett-Danes

View Towards St Hubert's by Deborah Richards