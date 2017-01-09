Artists can apply to be part of heritage-inspired exhibition

ARTISTS are being invited to apply to display their works in an arts centre’s annual open exhibition.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant is interested in combining heritage and artistic activity, and is inviting artists working in any medium to apply.

The main criterion for entries is that they must be inspired by the venue’s Heritage Collections, or by stories that relate to local heritage.

They will also accept work in the form of pictures and photographs of local heritage sites.

The exhibition will take place from Monday 17 April to Friday 30 June 2017, in The Spring’s Upper Mezzanine Gallery.

You can download a submission form from the Spring’s website at thespring.co.uk. You can also email exhibitions@thespring.co.uk to request further details.

The deadline for applications is 5pm, Tuesday, January 31. Submission costs £10 for up to three pieces.