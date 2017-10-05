Barrister swaps crime facts for fiction

Have your say

SHE may have left the courtroom, but former barrister Dr Diana Bretherick still has a passion for crime.

On Saturday, October 28, Diana and other crime novelists and criminologists will be hosting an afternoon of investigation at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, from 12-4pm.

There will be three panel events, a bookshop set up by Blackwells and stands from the University of Portsmouth.

Tickets will cost £10 – to book call 01329 22310.