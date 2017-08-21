Children are encouraged to get creative with art

CHILDREN in Portsmouth are being encouraged to get their hands mucky with an art competition.

The #KeepPompeyGreen campaign – which is being organised by Keep Milton Green – is running throughout the summer, and is open to children of all ages.

Shelagh Simmons from Keep Milton Green said: ‘We’re calling for 2D pictures capturing your favourite trees and green spaces, or anything that lives in them – it can be a photo, painting or colourful drawing.

‘Please submit entries to Tesco Fratton Park Extra before August 31.’

Pictures can also be tweeted to @gemmainfratton.