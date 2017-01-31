Cinema: T2 Trainspotting review - get on board for a sequel 20 years on from era-defining modern classic

Trainspotting dealt with drugs and youth culture and caused huge controversy on its release in 1996.

But it went on to become a cultural phenomenon, and now, 21 years later, the gang - Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud - are finally back on the big screen.

T2 Trainspotting is an adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Porno, as well as a direct loop back to Welsh’s original Trainspotting, and once again, directed by Danny Boyle.

At the end of the original, the four had travelled to London to sell a bag of fortuitously obtained heroin.

While the rest of them slept, Renton sneaked out with the entire proceeds, leaving Spud’s share in a locker; a mixed blessing for a man with an unshakable heroin addiction. Simon (aka Sick Boy), never one to be troubled by feelings of loyalty, is still seething he didn’t take the money instead, while the psychopathic Begbie’s spent the last 20 years at Her Majesty’s pleasure, but is intent on freedom, and revenge.

Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner, along with Boyle, reveal what it was like to reunite two decades after making the definitive Nineties film...

DANNY BOYLE

Trainspotting was made “in a state of blissful ignorance”, Danny Boyle recalls. “We basically just tumbled into it,” says the 60-year-old director.

The delay on the sequel “wasn’t exactly deliberate”, he adds, but it’s now “what gives the film a raison d’etre”. That’s because one of its themes is reflection - on what you’ve achieved (or not), and the decisions you’ve made. “We’re all ageing,” notes the film-maker.

“It’s a reminder of our common destiny. It has a finite point and, before you reach it, try and make some amends if you can.”

There was, he adds, an “obligation” to return to Scotland and make the sequel. “To tip our hat and say, ‘Thank you very much, this has been amazing, here’s our update, hope you like it’,” he says.

ROBERT CARLYLE

Two decades on from the original Trainspotting and still, “literally weekly for the last 20 years, there’s been somebody, somewhere who goes, ‘Hey Begbie!’ They shout the lines and want to talk to you about the film, but it’s never been an irritation,” says Robert Carlyle, 55.

He watched T2 for the first at the premiere in Edinburgh, and couldn’t believe the reaction it got. “There was crying all around about me, which doesn’t mean to say it’s sad, unhappy crying; I think actually, if there is such a thing, it’s good crying,” says the actor.

EWAN MCGREGOR



Ewan McGregor couldn’t be more thankful his first scene was the fight between Renton and Simon, after they meet for the first time in two decades.

“It was quite rough and ready,” remembers the actor, 45. “For me it was perfect, because it starts off with a bit of dialogue and a bit of acting, but it was super physical and that was quite useful.”

He thinks it will be interesting to see what today’s 20-somethings make of T2, “if they don’t have a relationship with the first film”.

JONNY LEE MILLER

Jonny Lee Miller admits there were initial reservations about making a sequel, but simply because “you don’t want to tarnish the reputation of the first film”

“It means a great deal to all of us,” says the actor, 44, who reprises the role of Simon. “I don’t think any of us wanted to do anything we didn’t think was really worth it, or for the sake of it.

It just had to be something striking, and that took 20 years to happen.”

EWAN BREMNER

Like Carlyle, Ewan Bremner, who plays Spud, was in tears when he first saw T2. “And I laughed a lot as well,” adds the 45-year-old.

“It was a kind of beautiful. The power of Danny’s film-making is he can take you from something really tragic into something ridiculously comic. It’s almost like you’ve been hit by a boxer.”

T2: Trainspotting is out now